Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 13,233 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 760,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 407,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 111,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 70,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.93. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $38.77. The stock has a market cap of $309.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $33,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PKOH shares. TheStreet cut Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

