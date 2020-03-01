Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 25,360 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 212,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 39.3% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 773.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 88,513 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1,586.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 253,162 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Hackett Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

