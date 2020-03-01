Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 37,645 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,645 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 2.17% of IDT worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IDT by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 127,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter valued at about $909,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. 41.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDT alerts:

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $7.70 on Friday. IDT Co. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.42 million, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $340.25 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 0.30%.

In other IDT news, Director Judah Schorr sold 16,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $120,487.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

IDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

IDT Profile

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT).

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.