Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,470 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.24% of CECO Environmental worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,562 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECE opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. CECO Environmental Corp. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48.

Several research firms have recently commented on CECE. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CECO Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

