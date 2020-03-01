Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MasTec worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in MasTec by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

NYSE:MTZ opened at $49.08 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $73.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. MasTec had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.