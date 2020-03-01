Foundry Partners LLC Sells 117,225 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 117,225 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.71% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $622.83 million, a P/E ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth J. Mahon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $196,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Avinash Reddy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $39,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $251,280 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

