Foundry Partners LLC Sells 125,615 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125,615 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Northwest Pipe worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.84. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $317.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWPX. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Pipe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

