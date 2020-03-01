Foundry Partners LLC Sells 18,005 Shares of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,005 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hometrust Bancshares were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 106,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Hometrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $74,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,286.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $34,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,419 shares in the company, valued at $862,345.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,290 shares of company stock valued at $114,414. 6.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HTBI opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24. The company has a market cap of $434.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.32. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $27.79.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hometrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

