Foundry Partners LLC Sells 18,525 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,525 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Gladstone Commercial worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOD. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 3,424.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 117,087 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after buying an additional 46,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $24.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $647.98 million, a PE ratio of -117.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

