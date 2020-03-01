Foundry Partners LLC Sells 231,250 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 231,250 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STRL. State Street Corp increased its position in Sterling Construction by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $382.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Sterling Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

