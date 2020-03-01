Foundry Partners LLC Sells 32,000 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

AOSL stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $251.29 million, a PE ratio of 271.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $116,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

