Foundry Partners LLC Sells 339 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TECH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter valued at $52,195,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,384,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,141,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 564.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 24.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 91,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TECH. BidaskClub raised BIO-TECHNE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 2,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.85, for a total value of $435,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,094.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 703 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $156,073.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,745 shares of company stock worth $7,570,225 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $188.89 on Friday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a twelve month low of $178.28 and a twelve month high of $223.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $184.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

