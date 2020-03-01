Foundry Partners LLC Sells 9,400 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Sierra Bancorp worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Kenneth Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.