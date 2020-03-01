Foundry Partners LLC Takes $5.12 Million Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 228,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,165,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,024,000 after purchasing an additional 56,537 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,853,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,985,000 after purchasing an additional 53,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,576,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,774,000 after purchasing an additional 359,581 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 41.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,691,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after purchasing an additional 492,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,271,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,496,000 after purchasing an additional 441,598 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

ILPT stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 5.91. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILPT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.