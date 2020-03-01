Foundry Partners LLC Trims Position in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,310 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.55% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth $52,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth $211,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHCT shares. Sandler O’Neill raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

NYSE CHCT opened at $47.63 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.37). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $16.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.4175 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.35%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

