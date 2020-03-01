FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Boosted by Cormark

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the bank will earn $7.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.26.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$78.90.

TSE BNS opened at C$70.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.52. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$67.17 and a 1-year high of C$76.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$73.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.03%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

