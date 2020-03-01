FY2020 EPS Estimates for Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) Raised by Analyst

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$0.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.62. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.03 million and a P/E ratio of -15.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot bought 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,620,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,834,575.40.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

