FY2020 EPS Estimates for Intuit Inc. Cut by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Intuit in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the software maker will earn $6.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.34. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.21 EPS.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuit from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Intuit from to in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Intuit from to in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intuit from to in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.95.

INTU stock opened at $265.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 1 year low of $236.03 and a 1 year high of $306.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,426 shares of company stock worth $48,613,307. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 958.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.