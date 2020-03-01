FY2020 EPS Estimates for Patient Home Monitoring Corp. Cut by M Partners (CVE:PTQ)

Patient Home Monitoring Corp. (CVE:PTQ) – Equities research analysts at M Partners dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Patient Home Monitoring in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. M Partners analyst A. Hood now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. M Partners also issued estimates for Patient Home Monitoring’s FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patient Home Monitoring in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Patient Home Monitoring stock opened at C$0.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56. Patient Home Monitoring has a fifty-two week low of C$0.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20.

About Patient Home Monitoring

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment.

