FY2020 EPS Estimates for TELUS Co. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.89. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on T. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$58.00 price target on shares of TELUS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.05.

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$48.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion and a PE ratio of 16.70. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$45.69 and a twelve month high of C$55.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.582 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.67%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

