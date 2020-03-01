FY2020 EPS Estimates for Welbilt, Inc Decreased by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Welbilt in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.90.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The firm had revenue of $381.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Welbilt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

WBT opened at $13.22 on Friday. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

