Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,901,000 after buying an additional 149,033 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,565,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 28,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,636,063.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $129.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. Gartner Inc has a 52-week low of $124.77 and a 52-week high of $171.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays cut shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.83.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

