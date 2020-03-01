GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,768 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.58% of GDS worth $35,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of GDS by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth $1,086,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its stake in shares of GDS by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 275,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 180,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,285,000 after acquiring an additional 47,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GDS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

GDS stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.21. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.