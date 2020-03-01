Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,803 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

NYSE:QSR opened at $58.50 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $79.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average is $67.89.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

