Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,848 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 114.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises 0.9% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 486,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,547,000 after acquiring an additional 307,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,942,802,000 after acquiring an additional 230,550 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 873,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 169,888 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 499,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,314,000 after acquiring an additional 165,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,084,000 after acquiring an additional 152,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $159.69 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $155.47 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.50 and its 200-day moving average is $182.27.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

