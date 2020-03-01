Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 200.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,716 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade accounts for about 0.9% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,723,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,790,000 after buying an additional 5,866,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,060,000 after purchasing an additional 590,634 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,228,000 after purchasing an additional 149,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,038,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter valued at $77,817,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMTD shares. G.Research cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Gabelli cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.95.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $949,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,745,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $1,285,338.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $57.80.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD).

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.