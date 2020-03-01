Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 35,735 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 376.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,735 shares during the quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,176,000 after buying an additional 1,727,024 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,911,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $157,402,000 after buying an additional 195,594 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $138,005,000 after buying an additional 31,404 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,976,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $122,628,000 after buying an additional 419,150 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,480,000 after buying an additional 1,451,656 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $33.20 on Friday. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average is $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 67.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $52,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,965 shares of company stock worth $8,855,095. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.