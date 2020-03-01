Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 9,265 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the quarter. Entergy makes up 0.8% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,178 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 497.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 769,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,320,000 after purchasing an additional 640,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,617,651,000 after purchasing an additional 597,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,374,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,362,643,000 after purchasing an additional 592,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluescape Energy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 978,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,226,000 after purchasing an additional 524,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,306,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETR opened at $116.91 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

