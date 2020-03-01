Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,998 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZAYO. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zayo Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZAYO opened at $34.99 on Friday. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $653.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $332,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Rottenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $1,047,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,792 shares of company stock worth $2,532,463 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.62.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

