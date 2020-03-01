Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 412,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,305,000 after purchasing an additional 287,459 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 470.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 789,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,799,000 after buying an additional 651,121 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 412.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at $5,502,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.86.

Shares of FIS opened at $139.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $104.73 and a 52-week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,988 shares of company stock worth $15,142,199 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

