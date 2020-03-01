Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,473 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 35,306 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $19,919,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,205 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $2,628,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $9.96 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of -82.99 and a beta of 2.43.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. BMO Capital Markets raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.30 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

