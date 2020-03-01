Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.99 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 218.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 16.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 11,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.92.

Shares of HD stock opened at $217.84 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $247.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 53.07%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

