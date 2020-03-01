Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 504.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,668 shares during the period. General Electric makes up about 0.8% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. FMR LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483,976 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,867,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in General Electric by 30.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,799,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,911 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,875,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,509 shares during the period. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.70. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

