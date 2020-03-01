Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,038 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.9% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 21,911.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 638,271 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,438.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after purchasing an additional 571,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after purchasing an additional 342,849 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 32.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,152,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $200,555,000 after purchasing an additional 284,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 594,441 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $139,616,000 after purchasing an additional 279,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $259.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.16.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $217,493.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,123 shares of company stock valued at $10,235,270. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $270.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.