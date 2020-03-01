Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,179 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 0.9% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 163,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,663 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Prologis by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 55,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 29,392 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $84.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $68.96 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Edward Jones cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.21.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

