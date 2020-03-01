Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.77 Million Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 786.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,682 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 68,034 shares during the period. eBay accounts for 1.0% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 44,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,483 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,165 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.68.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,403.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

