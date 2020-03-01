Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1.90 Million in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,967,000 after buying an additional 732,888 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,892,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,159,000 after buying an additional 2,915,287 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Realty Income by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,640,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,447,000 after buying an additional 157,533 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after buying an additional 467,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,756,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

O stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $66.21 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.38.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

