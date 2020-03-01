Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1.93 Million in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Golub Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,896,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,200,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,289,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Cfra upped their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.62.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion and a PE ratio of 13.57. Fox Corp has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

