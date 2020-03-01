Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $3.19 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,000. Synopsys makes up about 1.1% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,658,997,000 after buying an additional 554,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,602,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 63.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,041,000 after buying an additional 798,176 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,226,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,671,000 after buying an additional 25,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 942,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,171,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra lowered their price target on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.92.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $137.93 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.65 and a 12 month high of $166.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.10. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,624 shares of company stock worth $40,969,270. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

