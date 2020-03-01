Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,445,154,000 after acquiring an additional 207,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,468,000 after acquiring an additional 72,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,309,000 after acquiring an additional 24,584 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,116,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $137,539,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $257.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $222.00 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.70.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

