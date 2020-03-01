Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $266.74 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $191.91 and a twelve month high of $304.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.04 and a 200-day moving average of $268.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.