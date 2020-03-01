Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $21,753,000. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 300,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,698,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 331,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,844,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Citigroup increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

CL opened at $67.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average is $70.54.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $441,793.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,483.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,265 shares of company stock worth $20,736,704 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

