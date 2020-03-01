Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 36,607 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 146.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,637 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,607 shares during the quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 19,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BEN stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.93.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

