Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000. United Continental accounts for 1.0% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,102,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,494,000 after purchasing an additional 21,240 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental during the third quarter worth $210,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 255,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 113,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Buckingham Research cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Continental has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

United Continental stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. United Continental Holdings Inc has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

