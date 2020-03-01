Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $2.08 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 131,194 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054,145 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 338,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,377,000 after acquiring an additional 154,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,056,096.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $329,096.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at $551,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,164 shares of company stock worth $1,779,022 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

