Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 2,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $114.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.39.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

