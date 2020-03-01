Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $55.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Glaukos traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $43.01, with a volume of 893704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.47.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.11.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,340,000 after acquiring an additional 50,061 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,725,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,014,000 after acquiring an additional 209,827 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.32.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.36 million. Glaukos had a net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glaukos Corp will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.