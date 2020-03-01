Global Financial Private Capital Inc Acquires 1,028 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $146.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $170.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.48.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.