Global Financial Private Capital Inc Acquires 54,983 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 99.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,983 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,414 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,626,000 after purchasing an additional 288,013 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Edward Jones upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

CSCO opened at $39.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,044 shares of company stock worth $3,302,448 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

