Global Financial Private Capital Inc Buys 1,626 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

VBK stock opened at $184.69 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $171.83 and a 1-year high of $211.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

